Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred SAUNDERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred SAUNDERS

Notice Condolences

Fred SAUNDERS Notice
SAUNDERS Fred Late of Dapto, formerly of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on April 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Ann. Dearly loved father and father in law of Janelle and Paul, Linda and Rodney. Adored and much loved Pop of Jack and Mathew. Loved brother and brother in law of Dulcie and Jim (dec), Peg and Don (dec). Fred will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 84 Years

Forever in our hearts



The family would like to thank Dr Holt, Narelle and the Palliative Care team at Wollongong Hospital for their care during Fred's illness



A private service has been held



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.