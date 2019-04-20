|
|
SAUNDERS Fred Late of Dapto, formerly of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on April 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Ann. Dearly loved father and father in law of Janelle and Paul, Linda and Rodney. Adored and much loved Pop of Jack and Mathew. Loved brother and brother in law of Dulcie and Jim (dec), Peg and Don (dec). Fred will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 84 Years
Forever in our hearts
The family would like to thank Dr Holt, Narelle and the Palliative Care team at Wollongong Hospital for their care during Fred's illness
A private service has been held
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 20, 2019