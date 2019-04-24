Home
Frank ROBINSON

Notice Condolences

Frank ROBINSON Notice
ROBINSON Frank of Kanahooka



Passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family at home on April 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Catherine. Dearly loved father and father in law of Karen and Brian, Ian and Denise, Jenny and John, Greg and Karen. Much loved grandad of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Aged 82 Years

Forever in our Hearts

In God's care



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Frank's funeral service to be held at Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



In lieu of flowers donations to Port Kembla

Palliative Care would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 24, 2019
