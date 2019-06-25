Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Frank PROKOP


PROKOP Frank formerly of the University of Wollongong



Frank passed away peacefully after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family on Friday 21st June 2019. Loving husband to Yvonne and Lorry (dec). Adored father to Frank, Tim, Chris and Theresa and stepfather to Paul, Liesl, Jason and Simon. Beloved grandfather and great grandfather. Frank will be sadly missed by his family and many dear friends.



Aged 84 Years.

We Celebrate his Life.



Relatives and friends of Frank are warmly invited to attend a service to Celebrate his life to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 27th June 2019 commencing at 2pm, afterwards Frank's committal service will be held at Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery 230 Kanahooka Road, Dapto commencing at 3:30pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to Parkinson's Australia (parkinsons.org.au) would be appreciated. A donation box will be in place at the Chapel entrance for this purpose.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from June 25 to June 27, 2019
