Frank MCNAMARA

Frank MCNAMARA Notice
MCNAMARA Frank of Cordeaux Heights and Woonona



Passed away peacefully while sleeping on February 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret. Much adored father and father in law of Lisa and John, Bronwyn and Paul (dec.), Kirsty and Andy. Cherished Pop of his grandchildren Brad, Erin, Mariah, Max, Phoebe, Piper, Finn, Halle. Frank will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 85 Years

Forever in our Hearts

He fought a long courageous battle



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Frank's funeral service to be held at Figtree Anglican Church, Gibsons Road, Figtree on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at 11am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 19, 2019
