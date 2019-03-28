Home
Frank BEATON

BEATON Frank of Dapto



Passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Yvonne. Loving father and father in law of Wayne and Lee, Barry (dec), Kevin and Lani. Much loved Grandad to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother and brother in law to Jim and Shirley. Missed by his beloved dog Rosie.



Aged 89 Years

'All aboard for his final ride

now to be reunited with Yvonne'



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Frank's funeral service to be held in the Chapel Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Tuesday April 2, 2019 at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers donations to Paws and Claws Pet Rescue would be appreciated



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 28, 2019
