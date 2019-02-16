Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank MEDINA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank and Carol "Dah" MEDINA

Notice Condolences

Frank and Carol "Dah" MEDINA Notice
MEDINA Frank 'Dah' and Carol of Albion Park Rail



The family wish to announce the passing of Frank on January 13, 2019 and Carol on February 5, 2019. Father and mother of Lyn, Helen (both dec.) Steve, Carl. Dear Grandparents of Shona, Nanette, Damien, Chad (dec.) David, Dean, Tanya, Nicole, Lauren, Ross, Ellyse, and their great and great great grandchildren. Friends of Merv. Frank and Carol will be sadly missed by their loving family and dear friends.



Resting peacefully together



A Private Service has been held



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.