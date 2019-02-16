|
|
MEDINA Frank 'Dah' and Carol of Albion Park Rail
The family wish to announce the passing of Frank on January 13, 2019 and Carol on February 5, 2019. Father and mother of Lyn, Helen (both dec.) Steve, Carl. Dear Grandparents of Shona, Nanette, Damien, Chad (dec.) David, Dean, Tanya, Nicole, Lauren, Ross, Ellyse, and their great and great great grandchildren. Friends of Merv. Frank and Carol will be sadly missed by their loving family and dear friends.
Resting peacefully together
A Private Service has been held
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 16, 2019