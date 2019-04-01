Home
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
FRANCO DI FAZIO

FRANCO DI FAZIO
DI FAZIO FRANCO Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on March 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Franca. Dearly loved father and father in law of Maurizio and Lisa, Fabio and Linda, Dario and Belinda. Cherished Nonno of Emily, Karla, Talia, Lara, Marcus. Franco will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.



Aged 71 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Rosary will be recited in the Chapel, Rankins Funerals, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Tuesday April 2, 2019 at 4pm.



Requiem Mass for the repose of Franco's soul will be celebrated at St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd, Warrawong on Wednesday 3 April, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by burial in Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Careers would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 1, 2019
