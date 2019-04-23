Home
Francis John DALEY

DALEY Francis John of Woonona



Passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019. Dearly loved father and father in law of Amanda and Bill, Stephen (dec), Mick and Maxine. Much loved Grandad of his grandchildren Stephen, Cody, Josh, and Corey. Loved brother and brother in law of Kath and Harold (both dec), Frances and William (both dec), Monica and Paddy (dec). Francis will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in England.



Aged 94 Years

We will miss your smiling face,

a special person no one can replace.



A private service has been held.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 23, 2019
