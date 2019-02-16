|
|
POTTER Francis James 'Apples' of Nowra formerly of Helensburgh
Passed away suddenly on February 13, 2019. Loving father of Rebecca, Aaron. Cherished Pop of Carlia, John, Kyle (dec.) Jenaya, and his great grandchildren Zara, and Jensen. Adored partner of Rae (dec). Loved brother and brother in law, uncle, godfather, best mate and friend to many. Frank will be sadly missed by all.
Aged 78 Years
A special person, no one can replace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service for Francis to be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, McMillan Street, Helensburgh on Friday February 22, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by burial in Helensburgh Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Helensburgh.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 16, 2019