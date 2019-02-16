Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis POTTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis James "Apples" POTTER

Notice Condolences

Francis James "Apples" POTTER Notice
POTTER Francis James 'Apples' of Nowra formerly of Helensburgh



Passed away suddenly on February 13, 2019. Loving father of Rebecca, Aaron. Cherished Pop of Carlia, John, Kyle (dec.) Jenaya, and his great grandchildren Zara, and Jensen. Adored partner of Rae (dec). Loved brother and brother in law, uncle, godfather, best mate and friend to many. Frank will be sadly missed by all.



Aged 78 Years

A special person, no one can replace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service for Francis to be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, McMillan Street, Helensburgh on Friday February 22, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by burial in Helensburgh Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Helensburgh.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.