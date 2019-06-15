Home
Services
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES LINNERTSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES ROSE LINNERTSON

Notice Condolences

FRANCES ROSE LINNERTSON Notice
LINNERTSON FRANCES ROSE

of Jamberoo



Passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bob. Dearly loved mother of Nerilee (dec), Mark, Gary, Russell (dec). Loving Grandma of her 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Loved sister of Patrick, and Judy (dec). Frances will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends in the antique trade.



Aged 87 Years

A life well lived



Requiem Mass for the repose of Frances's soul will be celebrated at St Matthews Catholic Church, Chapel Lane Jamberoo on MondayJune 17, 2019 at 2pm. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.