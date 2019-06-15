|
LINNERTSON FRANCES ROSE
of Jamberoo
Passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bob. Dearly loved mother of Nerilee (dec), Mark, Gary, Russell (dec). Loving Grandma of her 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Loved sister of Patrick, and Judy (dec). Frances will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends in the antique trade.
Aged 87 Years
A life well lived
Requiem Mass for the repose of Frances's soul will be celebrated at St Matthews Catholic Church, Chapel Lane Jamberoo on MondayJune 17, 2019 at 2pm. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 15, 2019