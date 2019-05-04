Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances BOYLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Fay BOYLE

Notice Condolences

Frances Fay BOYLE Notice
BOYLE Frances Fay 'Fran'

Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on April 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Graham. Dearly loved mother of Catherine (dec), Margaret. Adored Nanna of Krystal, Kiralea, Kaelan, Shayla, Brodie, Kahleah. Loved sister of Janice. Fran will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 78 Years

A Star that shines on



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Fran's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Monday May 6, 2019 at 12 pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.