BOYLE Frances Fay 'Fran'
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on April 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Graham. Dearly loved mother of Catherine (dec), Margaret. Adored Nanna of Krystal, Kiralea, Kaelan, Shayla, Brodie, Kahleah. Loved sister of Janice. Fran will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 78 Years
A Star that shines on
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Fran's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Monday May 6, 2019 at 12 pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 4, 2019