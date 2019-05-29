|
|
ZIVCIC Franca 24.8.1930 - 26.5.2019
Late of Unanderra
Loving wife of Janko. Loved mum and mother in law of David and Linda, Joe and Helga, Maria and Milan and Stephanie. Much loved Baba of 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Dearly Missed. Forever In our Hearts
Requiem Mass for the eternal repose of the soul for Franca will be held in the Croatian Catholic Church, 7 - 9 Bellevue Road, Figtree on Friday May 31, 2019 at 11.00am. Following the Mass the cortege will proceed to Lakeside cemetery.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 29, 2019