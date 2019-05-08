Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Patricia JONES


1936 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Florence Patricia JONES Notice
JONES (Pat) Florence Patricia Passed away peacefully on 5th May, 2019 surrouded by her family. Loving Wife of David (dec). Cherished Mother & Mother in law of Wayne, Sharon & Geoff, Darryl, Janelle & Donald, Jeff & Kathy, Melissa & Will and Craig (dec). Admired Nan of her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Pat will be sadly missed by her Sister Janice and Brother Chassie (dec) and her extended family and friends.



Aged 83 Years

Forever In Our Hearts



Relatives & friends of Pat are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 10th May, 2019 commencing at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to the Leukaemia Foundation. A donation box will be provided at the Chapel door.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.