|
|
JONES (Pat) Florence Patricia Passed away peacefully on 5th May, 2019 surrouded by her family. Loving Wife of David (dec). Cherished Mother & Mother in law of Wayne, Sharon & Geoff, Darryl, Janelle & Donald, Jeff & Kathy, Melissa & Will and Craig (dec). Admired Nan of her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Pat will be sadly missed by her Sister Janice and Brother Chassie (dec) and her extended family and friends.
Aged 83 Years
Forever In Our Hearts
Relatives & friends of Pat are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 10th May, 2019 commencing at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to the Leukaemia Foundation. A donation box will be provided at the Chapel door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 8, 2019