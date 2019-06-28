Home
Florence Beatrice "Beat" TURNER


1923 - 2019
Florence Beatrice "Beat" TURNER Notice
TURNER Florence Beatrice "Beat" Passed away peacefully on June 23rd, 2019. Of Albion Park, formerly of Tipton England. Loving Wife of the late Arthur. A much loved Mother, Mother-in-law, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Beat will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends both here and in England.



Aged 95 Years

Our Thoughts Are Always With You,

Your Place No One Will Fill.

In Life We Loved You Dearly,

In Death We Love You Still.



Relatives and friends of Beat are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Monday July 1st, 2019 commencing at 12pm.

Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers

to Parkinson's Research, a box will be

located at the Chapel for this purpose.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 28, 2019
