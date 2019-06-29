|
|
TEIXEIRA Fernando of Lake Heights.
He passed away peacefully at home after a long and courageous battle on June 26, 2019. Beloved and devoted husband of Maria De Lourdes. Adored father and father in law of Manuel and Carmen, Rosa and Carlos, Sofia and Claudio, Joaquim, Mandy, Jorge and Tracy, Elizabeth. Cherished Avo and Bis Avo of his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother and brother in law of his family in Portugal. Fernando will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.
Aged 84 Years
Our hero is now resting in God's care
A LIFE WELL LIVED
A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Fernando's soul will be celebrated in St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd, Warrawong on Monday July 1, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by burial in Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 29, 2019