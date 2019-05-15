|
|
JURINAK Ferenc (Frank) Late of Fairy Meadow
Aged 92 Wonderful Years
Passed away peacefully on 12th of May 2019 surrounded by his family. Devoted Husband for 60 years to his Cherished Wife Faye. Adored Father of David and Kevin. Cherished Father-In-Law of Belle and Grandfather to Dearest Rylee. Beloved Son of Erzsebet and Laszlo (both dec) and Brother of Lez.
'Fly Little Sparrow - You Will Be Forever In Our Hearts'
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for FRANK to be held in the Chapel of White Lady Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, Bulli on Friday 17th May 2019, commencing at 10.00am. Following the service the cortÃ¨ge will proceed to Lakeside Cemetery.
Frank will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 15, 2019