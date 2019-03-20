|
FAY O'CONNELL - 1936-2018 of Woonona One year ago today you grew your wings and flew away. You were the heart of our family and the most amazing woman anyone would have ever met. We all miss you dearly. Our hearts still ache. We miss your warm and gentle smiles, your hugs, your kisses, your laughter, & your love for everyone. I miss you so much my loving wife. Fly high my wife, our mother, our Nanna & our Granny with our Aimie Fay. Until we meet again. Love your Family. xxxx
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 20, 2019