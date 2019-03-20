Home
Resources
More Obituaries for FAY O'CONNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FAY O'CONNELL

In Memoriam Condolences

FAY O'CONNELL In Memoriam
FAY O'CONNELL - 1936-2018 of Woonona One year ago today you grew your wings and flew away. You were the heart of our family and the most amazing woman anyone would have ever met. We all miss you dearly. Our hearts still ache. We miss your warm and gentle smiles, your hugs, your kisses, your laughter, & your love for everyone. I miss you so much my loving wife. Fly high my wife, our mother, our Nanna & our Granny with our Aimie Fay. Until we meet again. Love your Family. xxxx
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.