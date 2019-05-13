Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Fay MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fay MARTIN


1931 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Fay MARTIN Notice
MARTIN Fay Of Kanahooka

Passed away peacefully on 8th May 2019. Dearly beloved Wife of the late Hilton. Much loved Mother & Mother-in-law of Ann & Frank, Bonnie & Tony, Don & Lynette, Maureen & Warren, Wendy & John (dec). Granny of her 19 Grandchildren, 34 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren.



Aged 87 Years

Rest In Peace



The relatives and friends of Fay are invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday May 15th, 2019 commencing at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cancer Research.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.