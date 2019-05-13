|
|
MARTIN Fay Of Kanahooka
Passed away peacefully on 8th May 2019. Dearly beloved Wife of the late Hilton. Much loved Mother & Mother-in-law of Ann & Frank, Bonnie & Tony, Don & Lynette, Maureen & Warren, Wendy & John (dec). Granny of her 19 Grandchildren, 34 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren.
Aged 87 Years
Rest In Peace
The relatives and friends of Fay are invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday May 15th, 2019 commencing at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cancer Research.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 13, 2019