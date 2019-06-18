|
|
CLANCY (NEE LEE) Fay of Wollongong,
Formerly of Glebe.
Passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard (Dick). Dearly loved and adored mother of Kerry. Loved and cherished Nan of Damien, Brad, Melissa. Loved sister of Noel. Fay will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 80 Years
Always loved and Sadly missed.
Reunited with Dick.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Fay's funeral service to be held at Mother Of Mercy Chapel, Barnet Avenue Rookwood on Thursday June 20, 2019 at 12:30pm, Fay's burial will proceed at the adjoining cemetery. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 18, 2019