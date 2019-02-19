Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Resources
More Obituaries for Fanou EVRIPIDOU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fanou EVRIPIDOU

Notice Condolences

Fanou EVRIPIDOU Notice
EVRIPIDOU Fanou Passed away peacefully at home on February 3, 2019. Dearly loved sister of Panayiotis, Tereza, Hambou, Michael and Vrionis (all deceased).



Aged 80 years





Relatives and friends are invited to attend Fanou's funeral service to be held at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart Street Wollongong on Thursday February 21, 2019 at 10:30am. Following her service the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.

Prayers will be recited in the Chapel. H Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Tuesday February 19, 2019 at 4pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.