|
|
EVRIPIDOU Fanou Passed away peacefully at home on February 3, 2019. Dearly loved sister of Panayiotis, Tereza, Hambou, Michael and Vrionis (all deceased).
Aged 80 years
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Fanou's funeral service to be held at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart Street Wollongong on Thursday February 21, 2019 at 10:30am. Following her service the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.
Prayers will be recited in the Chapel. H Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Tuesday February 19, 2019 at 4pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 19, 2019