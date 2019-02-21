|
|
HARRIS EVELYN GEORGIA of 'Jerrara Park', Jerrara
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family February 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Hedley. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of John, Geoffrey, Mark and their families. Evelyn will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 92 Years
In God's care,
Reunited with Dad
Evelyn's funeral service will be held at Christ Church Anglican Church, 1 Terralong Street Kiama on Monday February 25, 2019 at 11am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Kiama Cemetery, Princes Highway, Bombo. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 21, 2019