EVELYN GEORGIA HARRIS

HARRIS EVELYN GEORGIA of 'Jerrara Park', Jerrara



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family February 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Hedley. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of John, Geoffrey, Mark and their families. Evelyn will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 92 Years

In God's care,

Reunited with Dad



Evelyn's funeral service will be held at Christ Church Anglican Church, 1 Terralong Street Kiama on Monday February 25, 2019 at 11am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Kiama Cemetery, Princes Highway, Bombo. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 21, 2019
