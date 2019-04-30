Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva NAUMOVSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva NAUMOVSKI

Notice Condolences

Eva NAUMOVSKI Notice
NAUMOVSKI Eva of Port Kembla



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on April 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Peter. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Mick and Betty, Jimmy and Jacquie, George and Sonja. Much loved Baba of Matthew, Brendon, Jessica, Bianca, Brittaney, Christopher and Olivia. Eva will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here, in Canada and Macedonia.



Aged 82 Years

Always remembered,

Forever in our hearts



Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at 6pm.



Eva's funeral service will be held in the chapel, St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street, Port Kembla on Thursday May 2, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.