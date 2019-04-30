|
|
NAUMOVSKI Eva of Port Kembla
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on April 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Peter. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Mick and Betty, Jimmy and Jacquie, George and Sonja. Much loved Baba of Matthew, Brendon, Jessica, Bianca, Brittaney, Christopher and Olivia. Eva will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here, in Canada and Macedonia.
Aged 82 Years
Always remembered,
Forever in our hearts
Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at 6pm.
Eva's funeral service will be held in the chapel, St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street, Port Kembla on Thursday May 2, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 30, 2019