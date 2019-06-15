|
|
PAPADIMAS Eugenia Formerly of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully June 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Spyros. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of George and Sarah. Yia Yia to Sophie, Nicole, Jim and his family. Eugenia will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Greece.
Aged 88 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Reunited with Spyros.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Eugenia's funeral service to be held at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart Street Wollongong on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at 10am. Following her service the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Cemetery, Swan Street, Wollongong.
Prayers will be recited in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Monday June 17, 2019 at 4pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 15, 2019