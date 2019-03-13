|
|
READMAN Ernest "Ernie" Of Figtree
Passed away peacefully with family by his side on 10th March 2019. Beloved Husband of 46 years of the late Dot. Loved Partner of Rose (dec). Loving Father of Ernie (dec), Derek (dec) & Sue, Carol-Anne & Gerard and Alana. Adored Pop of his 12 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. Ernie will be deeply missed by all of his family in England and Australia.
Aged 93 Years
Happily Gone Bowling
Ernie's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 15th March 2019 commencing at 2:30pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 13, 2019