Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest READMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest "Ernie" READMAN


1925 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Ernest "Ernie" READMAN Notice
READMAN Ernest "Ernie" Of Figtree

Passed away peacefully with family by his side on 10th March 2019. Beloved Husband of 46 years of the late Dot. Loved Partner of Rose (dec). Loving Father of Ernie (dec), Derek (dec) & Sue, Carol-Anne & Gerard and Alana. Adored Pop of his 12 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. Ernie will be deeply missed by all of his family in England and Australia.



Aged 93 Years

Happily Gone Bowling



Ernie's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 15th March 2019 commencing at 2:30pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.