ERIKA VOEGELER

ERIKA VOEGELER Notice
VOEGELER ERIKA of Wombarra



Passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Heinrich. Dearly loved mum, mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother. Erika will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 94 Years

Reunited and now at Peace with Dad



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Erika's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Tuesday April 9, 2019 at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 6, 2019
