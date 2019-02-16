|
|
ROBINSON Eric (Robbie) of Lake Illawarra
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Fay. Dearly loved and adored father and father in law of Shirley and Brian, Stephen and Margaret, Narelle, Phillip and Yvonne, Geoffrey and Sharron. Much loved Pop and Big Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother of Jean, Mollie (both deceased), Brian and Barbara, and their families. Eric will be sadly missed by his loving family, many dear friends and his greyhounds.
Aged 88 Years
It's nice to meet nice people
As per Eric's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 16, 2019