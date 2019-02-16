Home
ROBINSON Eric (Robbie) of Lake Illawarra



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Fay. Dearly loved and adored father and father in law of Shirley and Brian, Stephen and Margaret, Narelle, Phillip and Yvonne, Geoffrey and Sharron. Much loved Pop and Big Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother of Jean, Mollie (both deceased), Brian and Barbara, and their families. Eric will be sadly missed by his loving family, many dear friends and his greyhounds.



Aged 88 Years

It's nice to meet nice people



As per Eric's wishes, a private family service has been held.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 16, 2019
