Emilia MASTROIANNI

Emilia MASTROIANNI Notice
MASTROIANNI Emilia formerly of Corrimal



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Giacinto. Dearly loved and adored mother of Eva (dec) and Vincenzo, mother in law of Rudy and Edda. Much loved Nonna of Richie and Shannon, Natalie, Ameilia (dec) and dearly loved by her great grandchildren. Emilia will be sadly missed by all her loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.



Aged 86Years



Rest in Peace,

Always Loved and Sadly Missed,

Forever in our Hearts



Reunited with husband Giacinto, daughter Eva and grand daughter Ameilia.



Requiem Mass for the repose of Emilia's soul will be celebrated at St Columbkille's Catholic Church, Princes Highway, Corrimal on Friday July 5th, 2019 at 11:30am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to the crypts at Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.



Rosary will be recited in the Chapel Parsons Funeral home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Thursday July 4th, 2019 at 6pm.



In Lieu of flowers donations to

Dementia Foundation would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 29, 2019
