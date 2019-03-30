Home
Elizabeth "Bette" WRIGHTSON

Elizabeth "Bette" WRIGHTSON Notice
WRIGHTSON Elizabeth 'Bette' of Figtree



With much sadness we announce Bette's passing on March 28 2019. Loved wife of Bill (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother and law of Lynette and Graeme, Valerie, Gregory and Deirdre and Beverly. Loved grandmother to her 8 grandchildren and many great grandchildren in Wollongong and Newcastle. Bette will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 94 Years

Now at peace



A tireless worker for those with special needs and the community



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bette's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday April 5, 2019 at 2pm



In lieu of flowers donations to Legacy

would be appreciated



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2019
