|
|
WRIGHTSON Elizabeth 'Bette' of Figtree
With much sadness we announce Bette's passing on March 28 2019. Loved wife of Bill (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother and law of Lynette and Graeme, Valerie, Gregory and Deirdre and Beverly. Loved grandmother to her 8 grandchildren and many great grandchildren in Wollongong and Newcastle. Bette will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 94 Years
Now at peace
A tireless worker for those with special needs and the community
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bette's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday April 5, 2019 at 2pm
In lieu of flowers donations to Legacy
would be appreciated
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2019