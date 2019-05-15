Home
ELIZABETH "BETTY" WAUGH

ELIZABETH "BETTY" WAUGH Notice
WAUGH ELIZABETH 'BETTY' of Wollongong

formerly of Keiraville



Passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019 at Wollongong Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Dearly loved and adored mother and mother in law of Debbie and Mike, John and Jenny. Much loved Nan of Dylan, Nathan, Liam, and Dean. Loved sister and sister in law of Robert and Susie. Loved Aunt of Denbeigh and Kate. Betty will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 89Years

Reunited with Tom

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Betty's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore StreetWollongong on Friday May 17, 2019 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 15, 2019
