Elizabeth "Liz" EDGEWORTH


1971 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Elizabeth "Liz" EDGEWORTH Notice
EDGEWORTH (Parkes) Elizabeth "Liz" 07.03.1971 - 10.06.2019

Formerly of Helensburgh



Beloved Wife of David. Loving Mum of Michael, Ricky, Daniel, Kiara, William and Bella. Loved Daughter of James (dec) and Bede. Sister of Ronnie, Tom (dec), James and Will.



Never Forgotten. Missed By All.



Family and Friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for LIZ to be held at Govinda Valley Retreat, 51 Lady Carrington Road, Otford on Thursday 27th June 2019, commencing at 2.00pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 26, 2019
