Elizabeth Anne MURPHY


1937 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Elizabeth Anne MURPHY Notice
MURPHY (previously known as Atkin) Elizabeth Anne Passed away peacefully on 12th May, 2019. Late of Kanahooka. Devoted and loved Mum & Mother in law of Garry & Dot. Loving Sister of her twin Marjory (dec) and Elaine. Aunty Bette will be sadly missed by her nieces & nephews and her felines Swishy & Katie.



Aged 82 Years

Your Memory Is Our Greatest Treasure

To Have And To Hold In Our Hearts Forever.



Relatives & friends of Elizabeth are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 21st May, 2019 commencing at 2:00pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 18, 2019
