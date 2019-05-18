|
MURPHY (previously known as Atkin) Elizabeth Anne Passed away peacefully on 12th May, 2019. Late of Kanahooka. Devoted and loved Mum & Mother in law of Garry & Dot. Loving Sister of her twin Marjory (dec) and Elaine. Aunty Bette will be sadly missed by her nieces & nephews and her felines Swishy & Katie.
Aged 82 Years
Your Memory Is Our Greatest Treasure
To Have And To Hold In Our Hearts Forever.
Relatives & friends of Elizabeth are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 21st May, 2019 commencing at 2:00pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 18, 2019