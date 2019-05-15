|
|
|
SOLOMON Elizabeth Ann 'Betty' Aged 86 years. Late of Coral Cove (QLD) and formerly of Wollongong and Greenwell Point. Passed away peacefully at Bargara (QLD) on May 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leon Solomon. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Doug and Sharon, Neil, Craig and Sharon, Brad. Loving grandmother of Neil, Kylie, Meleisha, Mitchell, Danny, Darren, Cameron and great-grandmother of Coda, Zeva, Angus, Isla. Loved sister of Ron Rae (deceased). 'A Very Special Lady' A Funeral Service for the late Betty Solomon will be held in Bundaberg (QLD) FRIDAY May 17, 2019 at 1.00pm. DES ALLEN & CO FUNERALS Bundaberg QLD - Ph (07) 4153 2424 Condolences www.desallenfunerals.com.au
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 15, 2019
Read More