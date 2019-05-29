GORGOVSKA Elica of Port Kembla







Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on May 26, 2019. Beloved wife of Stojan. Loving mother and mother in law of Beti and Wally, Tom and Lisa. Cherished Baba of her grandchildren Aaron, Alexie, Jacob, and Lachlan. Elica will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.







Aged 67 Years



Forever in our Hearts,



What the heart has had and held,



it will never lose







Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Thursday May 30, 2019 at 6:30pm.







Elica's funeral service will be held in, St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street, Port Kembla on Friday May 31, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by burial in Albion Park Cemetery, Croome Road, Albion Park Rail. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.







Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary