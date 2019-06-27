PUNTURIERO Eleonora (Ellie) Passed away after a courageous battle surrounded by loving family on June 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Joe (formerly of Joe's Wrought Iron). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Patricia and Carlos Da Silva, and Melissa and Adam Bowyer. Much cherished nanna of Christopher (dec), Michael and Christian Da Silva and Dylan and Riley Bowyer. Adored daughter of Luigi and Augusta Zurzolo. Loved sister and sister in law of Connie and John Saad, and Josephine and Byron Farrugia. Loved aunty and great aunty of her nieces and nephews. Ellie will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends here and in Italy. Aged 64 Years Your life was beautiful, but taken too soon. You will be sadly missed, but forever in our hearts. Requiem Mass for the repose of Ellie's soul will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church Bulli, 50 Park Road, Bulli on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 10am. A private burial will follow.











Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary