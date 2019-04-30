Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
MITREVSKA Elena of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Lazar. Loving mother and mother in law of Barry and Judith, Svetlana and Steve. Much loved Baba of Daniel and Nikolina, Jessica, Alison and Brooke. Elena will be sadly missed by her family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.



Aged 85 Years

Rest in Peace

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Elena's funeral service to be held at St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street Wollongong on Friday May 3, 2019 at 11am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.



Prayers will be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Thursday May 2, 2019 at 6pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 30, 2019
