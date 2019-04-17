Home
Elaine "Duchess" THOMPSON

Elaine "Duchess" THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON Elaine 'Duchess' of Windang



Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on April 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Douglas (dec). Much loved mother and mother in law of Diane and Alan, Suzanne and Bill, Robert and Linda. Loving Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister of Hazel. Elaine will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 87 Years

Always loved and sadly missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Elaine's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Thursday April 18, 2019 at 12pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 17, 2019
