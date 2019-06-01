|
|
MOORE Elaine of Mangerton
Passed away unexpectedly on May 28, 2019. Dearly loved and adored mother and mother in law of David and Alison, Michelle and Michael. Much loved Grandma of Riley. Loved sister of Inga, Junette. Elaine will be sadly missed by all her loving family and many dear friends. Elaine has requested all guests wear bright coloured clothing.
Aged 76Years
Reunited with her parents and Johnny
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Elaine's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Thursday June 6, 2019 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations to Jane McGrath Foundation would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 1, 2019