|
|
|
FITZGIBBINS Elaine May of Barrack Heights Passed away peacefully at Port Kembla Hospital on 2nd May 2019 Beloved wife of Lindsay. Much loved mother and mother in law of Gregory, Leanne and Leonie Adored and loved Nan of her grandchildren Bradley, Daniel, Rebecca, Allyssa , Emily Elaine will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends Aged 81 years Relative and friends are invited to attend Elaine's funeral service to be held in the Shellharbour Salvation Army Church Cnr Ulster and Leawarra Avenues, Barrack Heights on Monday May 13th, 2019 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers please consider Donation to Salvation Army.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 8, 2019
Read More