BEDDIE Elaine Passed away peacefully on April 11th, 2019 with family by her side. Beloved Wife of the late Jack. Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of John & Dianne, David & Helen, Allan & Carol, and Robyn. Cherished Nanna of her 11 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Aged 93 Years
We Have So Many Happy Memories
You Will Be Forever In Our Hearts
Relatives and friends of Elaine are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Wollongong Memorial Gardens Family Chapel, Berkeley Road, Unanderra on Wednesday April 17, 2019 commencing at 10am.
Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers
to the Melanoma Institute, a box will
be located at the Chapel.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 13, 2019