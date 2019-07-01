Home
1948 - 2019
Eileen SEN Notice
SEN Eileen [[PONMTA000143]]



Passed away peacefully surrounded by family & friends on 27th June, 2019. Loving & devoted Wife of Asit. Cherished Mother & Mother in law of Sunil & Bernadette.



Aged 71 Years

A generous lady with a kind heart.

A true fighter who is now resting in peace.



Family and friends are invited to farewell and pay their respects to Eileen at Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 5th July, 2019 commencing at 4pm & concluding at 8pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 1, 2019
