SEN Eileen
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family & friends on 27th June, 2019. Loving & devoted Wife of Asit. Cherished Mother & Mother in law of Sunil & Bernadette.
Aged 71 Years
A generous lady with a kind heart.
A true fighter who is now resting in peace.
Family and friends are invited to farewell and pay their respects to Eileen at Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 5th July, 2019 commencing at 4pm & concluding at 8pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 1, 2019