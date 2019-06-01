Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Edward "John" WILLIAMS

WILLIAMS Edward 'John' of Windang formerly of Kanahooka



Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28 2019. Devoted and loving husband of Jan. Loving father and father in law of Brent and Louise, Matthew and Marta. Dear Grandad of Jasper, Hugo. Loved brother and brother in law of Les and Frances, Frank and Irene, Bob and Bev, Lyn and John, Colin (dec), Ray and Kim, and their families.



Aged 80 Years

'Good All Round At Everything'



Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Thursday June 6, 2019 at 12 noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 1, 2019
