Home
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD RICHES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD WILLIAM "TED" RICHES

Notice Condolences

EDWARD WILLIAM "TED" RICHES Notice
EDWARD WILLIAM 'TED' RICHES (Chooky, Feathers)

Passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol. Loving father and father in law of David and Cheryl, Shanon and Steve, Brett and Nicole, Todd and Lynette. Much loved Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ted will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 83Years

'Forever Happy Hour'



Relatives and friends of Ted are invited to attend his funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at 10am.



In lieu of flowers donations to Aussie Helpers

would be appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.