EDWARD WILLIAM 'TED' RICHES (Chooky, Feathers)
Passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol. Loving father and father in law of David and Cheryl, Shanon and Steve, Brett and Nicole, Todd and Lynette. Much loved Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ted will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 83Years
'Forever Happy Hour'
Relatives and friends of Ted are invited to attend his funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations to Aussie Helpers
would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 1, 2019