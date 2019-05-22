|
|
PATCHING Edward 'Joe' Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on May 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joyce. Dearly loved father and father in law of Roy (dec) and Helen, Neil and Nelda. Loving Poppy of Kylie, Ben, James, Alethea, Madelaine. Loved brother and brother in law. Joe will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 95 Years
It'll never beat me
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joe's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes HighwayBulli on Friday May 24, 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 22, 2019