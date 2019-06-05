|
|
WRIGHT Edith of Woonona formerly of Corrimal
Passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Peter (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Susan and Roy, Helen and Steve, David, Cliff and Karen. Loving grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Loved sister. Edith will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in the UK.
Aged 85Years
Always Loved and Sadly Missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Edith's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes HighwayBulli on Friday June 7, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 5, 2019