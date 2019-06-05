Home
Edith WRIGHT

Notice Condolences

Edith WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT Edith of Woonona formerly of Corrimal



Passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Peter (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Susan and Roy, Helen and Steve, David, Cliff and Karen. Loving grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Loved sister. Edith will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in the UK.



Aged 85Years

Always Loved and Sadly Missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Edith's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes HighwayBulli on Friday June 7, 2019 at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 5, 2019
