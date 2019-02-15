|
|
PARSONS Ed of Warilla
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family after a courageous battle on February 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Joanne. Dearly loved father and father in law of Clarissa and Joe, Aaron and Hollee, Rose and Chad, and Leeha. Much loved Pop of his grandchildren Brianna, Jorja, Jordan, Ayva, Lila, and Amari. A loved brother and brother in law and uncle. Ed will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 67 Years
Forever in our hearts
At Peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ed's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Saturday February 16, 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 15, 2019