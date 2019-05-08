Home
More Obituaries for Duro RATKOVIC
Duro RATKOVIC

Duro RATKOVIC Notice
RATKOVIC Duro Passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019. Beloved Husband of Stana (dec). Dearly loved Father and Father-in-law of Ljubica & Ljube, Mirko & Dragica, Dusan & Zorka. Dearly loved Brother of Dusan, Ljeposava, Gojko, Koviljka, Dragan. Loved Uncle to his many Nieces and Nephews. Much loved Grandfather of Suzana & Nick, Miroslav, Milenko, Milorad, Daniela, Nikol and Maja. Loved Great Grandfather of Alex and Izak. Duro will be dearly missed by his loving family and dear friends in Australia and overseas.



Aged 83 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends of Duro are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the St John the Baptist Church, 20 Dale St, Dapto on Thursday 9th May, 2019 commencing at 2pm followed by Burial at Lakeside Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Rd, Dapto. Donations are invited to Dementia Research a box will be provided on the day.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 8, 2019
