Aldridge Duncan Grant Peacefully on March 11th He loved and was loved by his friends and family. His wife Fiona and children Hamish and Elspeth, and other members of his family. Diane Laurie Lynley Matthew and Larissa Aldridge, Helen and Dugald Monro, Ali Lachy Theo and Angus Waite. Family and friends are invited to attend a service in celebration of Duncan's life to be held at St Barnabas, Broadway (Barney's) corner Broadway and Mountain St, Ultimo at 10:30 Tuesday 19th March. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made in Duncan's name to the Hammond Care Dreams Project which helps young cancer patients make their dreams a reality
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 16, 2019