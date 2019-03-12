DRAGAN TOMIC 05/07/1969 - 12/03/2012 A million times I've needed you, a million times I've cried. If love could have saved you, you never would have died. Things I feel most deeply are the hardest things to say, my dearest son I love you in a very special way. If I could have a lifetime wish, one dream that could come true, I'd pray to God with all my heart for yesterday and you. Mama. IN MEMORY OF OUR BELOVED SON, BROTHER, UNCLE AND FATHER. Sad are the hearts that love you, silent are the tears that fall, living our lives without you, is the hardest thing of all. We hold you close within our hearts, and often speak your name, so walk with us throughout our lives, until we meet again. ZAUVEK VOLJEN, VJECITO MLAD I NIKADA ZABORAVLJEN. POCIVAJ U MIRU. Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary