MOON Douglas of Mt St Thomas
Passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Shirley. Dearly loved father and father in law of Warren, Darren and Cassandra. Adored Pop of Jennifer, Kylie and Jeremy, Isabel, Alice, Albie and their partners. Special Pop to his Great Grandchildren. Doug will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 84 Years
Reunited with Shirley
They will Forever be in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Doug's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday 3 May, 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2019