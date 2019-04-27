Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas MOON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas MOON

Notice Condolences

Douglas MOON Notice
MOON Douglas of Mt St Thomas



Passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Shirley. Dearly loved father and father in law of Warren, Darren and Cassandra. Adored Pop of Jennifer, Kylie and Jeremy, Isabel, Alice, Albie and their partners. Special Pop to his Great Grandchildren. Doug will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 84 Years

Reunited with Shirley

They will Forever be in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Doug's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday 3 May, 2019 at 10am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.