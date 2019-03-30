|
|
BRUCE (Doug) Douglas Allan Of Oak Flats
Passed away peacefully on 25th March, 2019.
Beloved husband of Kathy for 51 years. Devoted and cherished father and father in law of Kerri, Graeme and Renee. Loved Poppy Doug to Jade, Ebony, Ryan and their partners. Great Grandfather to Wolf and Luna. Doug will be sadly missed by his sister Gloria, all his extended Family members and also his many friends.
Aged 79
Relatives and friends of Doug are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate his life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Monday April 1st 2019 commencing at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 30, 2019